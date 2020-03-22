Katharine McPhee and David Foster Dedicate Cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' to Healthcare Workers

Katharine McPhee and David Foster honored all of the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals working during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Saturday, the singer, 35, and her husband, 70, performed a cover of Mariah Carey’s 1993 ballad “Hero” in a tribute to the medical workers risking their lives to save others during the pandemic. McPhee shared a recording from the Instagram Live concert on her Twitter.

“Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey,” she captioned the video, later adding, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X.”

Carey shared the video on her own Twitter, writing, “Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!”

We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020

Last week, Foster and McPhee announced they would be entertaining those who are “housebound” with impromptu concerts from their home as they practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun,” the couple told fans on Instagram Live last week.

“We want to take requests for songs, but the thing is, I don’t know how to play any songs [by other people],” Foster explained in a video. “We’re new at this. We’re gonna be coming to you every day.”

Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/8ZnuxNBP00 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 22, 2020

“Because we’re bored,” McPhee chimed in, “But we’re sticking with the program for the greater good.”

After briefly debating what song to play, the pair started with a rendition of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Following another conversation about song choices, in which Foster joked about how they were “gonna end up getting divorced over this,” the duo launched into a cover of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin.

The music producer also recently shared a hilarious video of the couple singing their new “theme song” they created for the “Kat and Dave show.”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, has been appearing on Instagram Live at 5:30 p.m. PT for their daily concert series.

Several other stars, including Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink, Hunter Hayes and more have also shared social media concerts with their fans.

