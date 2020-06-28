Katharine McPhee and David Foster Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Here's to the Future!'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster tied the knot last summer after meeting in 2006 on season 5 of American Idol

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been married for a whole year!

On Sunday, the actress, 36, shared an adoring tribute to her husband in honor of their wedding anniversary, posting a series of photos from their ceremony as well as a video of when she first tried on her wedding gown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life," she wrote. "I love you. Here’s to the future!"

"(Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!)," she added of the elegant ivory ballgown designer Zac Posen custom made for her. The dress was complete with layers of tulle that wrapped together in front of a plunging, strapless sweetheart neckline.

Foster, 70, also shared a heartwarming post honoring his wife, featuring a photo of the couple dressed up. "🎼-happy anniversary to the love of my life!!" the music producer captioned the snap.

Last year, the couple — who met in 2006 while Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol — tied the knot in front of family and friends in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington.

Around 150 guests were in attendance, including all of Foster’s kids. This is the second marriage for McPhee and fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.

For their anniversary, the couple had originally planned to return to London to celebrate, but that trip was scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"I wanted to go back to London because that’s where we got married, but I don’t think that’s going to happen," McPhee told PEOPLE in May. "So I have friends and family we can visit and celebrate with who are in a safe zone where everyone’s been quarantined."

The actress-singer also opened up about quarantining as a newlywed, saying that the situation has helped her realize she has no doubts that she made the right decision in marrying Foster.

Image zoom Katherine McPhee and David Foster Katharine McPhee/Instagram

"We've been friends for so long, and he's such an easy guy to be around," McPhee said of Foster. "So, we're very lucky. We've been pretty happy."

Like many others, McPhee and Foster have entertained themselves in quarantine by binging on TV shows, including Tiger King and The Ricky Gervais Show. They even created their own series, the Kat and Dave Show, on YouTube.