Katharine McPhee Shares New Wedding Photo in 70th Birthday Tribute to Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is wishing her husband David Foster a happy birthday.

As the musician celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday, McPhee shared eight photos of him in a sweet Instagram post honoring his special day. In the first image, the couple — who tied the knot in June this year — poses happily in front of the Statue of Liberty.

Other throwback photos showed the two together throughout their decade-long friendship, including pictures of them performing together. McPhee, 35, also shared a never-before-seen photo from their London wedding, which shows Foster standing with his jaw dropped as his future wife walks down the aisle.

“I’ve known this man for 13 years now!” the actress and singer captioned the photos. “What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here.”

“Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart,” she continued. “I’m so proud that he’s my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday baby! @davidfoster 🎈🎉🎁.”

Since their wedding this summer, the pair has been enjoying married life — and have shared snippets of their bliss on social media. Last month, McPhee jokingly revealed that Foster had posted a sexy mirror selfie of herself wearing a floral bikini on her Instagram page.

“David posted this while playing games on my phone,” McPhee wrote. “Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining.”

In August, the American Idol alum opened up to Entertainment Tonight about taking Foster’s last name after their wedding.

“I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name],” she said. “It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

McPhee added that her favorite part of married life to Foster is the quality time the two spend together.

“There’s not arguing, no drama,” she told the outlet. “It’s just easy, that’s how it should be.”

McPhee and Foster married at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Zac Posen, as well as close family and friends.

The couple met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

This is the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas, and the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.