Katharine McPhee Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of 'Butchering' Husband David Foster's Song

Katharine McPhee isn’t letting anyone get away with trolling her singing skills.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old singer clapped back at a fan who slammed McPhee for her performance on her husband David Foster‘s live concert album, An Intimate Evening with David Foster.

On the album, McPhee sings a cover of “To Love You More,” a 1993 song originally written by Foster, 70, for Céline Dion.

“Dear @katharinemcphee don’t EVER sing ‘to love you more’!!! The fact that @officialdfoster would let you butcher that song – a classic at that, WOW!” the fan wrote.

In response to the fan, McPhee shared an eight-second clip of her belting out a high note. “I’d like to see you try this, bitch,” she quipped.

The American Idol alum is no stranger to showing off her amazing vocals.

On New Year’s Eve, McPhee attended the wedding of her stepdaughter, Erin Foster, along with numerous other friends and family members of the bride and her new husband Simon Tikhman.

During the evening, McPhee also serenaded guests during what appeared to be the reception portion.

And that wasn’t the only standout musical moment of the night. Other videos shared by Porch showed Kate Hudson performing for Erin, 37, and her new husband, as well as the bride, herself, busting out some vocals as she led a group karaoke rendition of TLC‘s hit 1999 empowerment anthem “No Scrubs.”

Other guests in attendance included Erin’s mother Rebecca Dyer and her older sister and business partner, Sara Foster. Additional famous faces on hand to celebrate included Rachel Zoe and Jonah Hill.