Katharine McPhee Celebrates Surprise Bachelorette Party Ahead of Wedding to David Foster

Katherine McPhee was surprised with a wild bachelorette party by her costars and friends on Saturday after her run in the musical Waitress in London.

The actress-singer, 35, who was still dressed in her costume, came home to discover that her loved ones had planned a night out for the soon-to-be Mrs. David Foster.

“Casually walked off stage to this,” she wrote along with the hashtag #katchelorette.

“Not your average meet and greet,” McPhee, who proudly wore a bride-to-be sash, also joked.

And in videos shared on her Instagram Story, McPhee is seen screaming after she was shocked to find a stripper dressed as a firefighter in front of her. “#KATCHELORETTE is wild,” she wrote.

not your typical backstage meet and greet pic.twitter.com/dIqRn8ZCT4 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) May 4, 2019

Music producer Foster, 69, and McPhee got engaged in Italy last July after first sparking romance rumors in September 2017.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” she joked at the time.

The 16-time Grammy winner gave his bride-to-be an approximately five-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which boasts a halo of diamonds around the central stone and is estimated to be worth $100, 000.

McPhee — who split from her first husband, actor Nick Cokas, in 2014 after six years of marriage — went for a wedding dress fitting with her future husband’s stylist daughter Jordan in January, and shared her shopping trip on Instagram.

“It was such a happy day,” the American Idol alum captioned a photo of a dress she didn’t select for the big day.

The pair first met in 2006 when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol, and kept their relationship quiet in the beginning. But since getting engaged, they can’t help but rave about one another.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” she told PEOPLE in September.

Foster, who’s been married four times, added that despite his and McPhee’s age gap, they bonded over being in the music industry. “We understand each other,” the Canadian songwriter said.

McPhee added of their relationship, “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us.”