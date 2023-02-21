Kate Hudson Says 'Daddy Issues' Kept Her from Following in Estranged Dad Bill's Musician Footsteps

Kate Hudson is revealing why she put a career in music on hold — until now.

During an appearance on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi on Tuesday, the award-winning actress said that she avoided pursuing music due to her complicated relationship with biological father and musician Bill Hudson.

"Earlier on in my career, I thought I would definitely [pursue] music, but then 'Almost Famous' happened," she said of her breakthrough role in the hit 2000 film.

Hudson, 43, added of her estranged dad, "Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad. If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me — I wasn't ready for that."

In December, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress revealed she was releasing her debut album in 2023 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"You know, I had this thing [during] COVID ... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?'"

She then explained that she's been a songwriter since she was 19, but "never shared" her work.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations," said Hudson of her forthcoming project. "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

During her chat with Bozzi, the star also opened up about the "prolific" experience working with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry on the record. Together, they wrote 26 songs in roughly two months.

"I would say we're like 70 percent there — I mean, pretty soon we're going to be like 90 percent there," Hudson said, adding that the record does not have a title yet. "It was like a memoir for me."

"This to me was like [my version of] writing a book. It's so personal. I've never done anything like this, that's fully just me putting it out there," she added of the record's inspiration. "I was so terrified of doing that. During COVID, I was like, 'If I don't do it, that it'll be the only regret — so I'm gonna just do it.' I'm so excited because the music turned out really wonderful. I can't wait for people to hear."