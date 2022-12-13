Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023: 'I'm Really Proud of It'

Kate Hudson is officially adding recording artist to her résumé.

The Bride Wars actress, 43, revealed that she's dropping her debut album next year.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Hudson said that during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she was determined to live her life with no regrets.

"You know, I had this thing [during] COVID ... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?' "

She explained that she's been a songwriter since she was 19, but "never shared" her work.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations," said the star of her forthcoming project. "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

Asked when her music will be available, Hudson confirmed that it will be released "next year."

Hudson first revealed that she was taking her talents to the recording studio in April.

At the time, the Golden Globe winner shared an Instagram photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space and announced plans to record her first album.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai 🎶 🎤," wrote the Fabletics co-founder in the post's caption, seemingly referring to music as her "ikigai," also known as a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being."

In response, Hudson received positive comments from established musicians. "Yaaaaassssss fly my love," wrote Janelle Monáe, while Rita Wilson simply said, "Finally!!!!"

While this may be Hudson's first time recording a solo project, it's not her first time singing. She was born into a musical family, as father William Louis Hudson Jr. performed as a vocalist alongside his siblings in The Hudson Brothers from the 1960s through the early 1980s.

Her acting career has also spawned many melodic moments, from singing Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Matthew McConaughey in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to performing "Cinema Italiano" as a main cast member in the 2009 movie musical Nine.

Furthermore, Hudson appeared as dance instructor Cassandra July in five episodes of Glee, during which she performed "All That Jazz" from Chicago, Lady Gaga's "Americano" mashed up with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's "Dance Again," and Stevie Wonder's "Upright (Everything's Alright)." Most recently, she sang several songs written by Sia for the controversial 2021 film Music including "1+1" and the film's title track.

Earlier this year, the Mother's Day actress showed off her singing chops on Fallon's NBC variety game show That's My Jam, where she performed a doo-wop take on Ariana Grande's "7 Rings." Following the performance, the show's host was wowed by her talent and asked, "How did you know how to do that?"