Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023: 'I'm Really Proud of It'

"I can't wait," Kate Hudson said of her forthcoming debut album, which is set to be released next year

By
Published on December 13, 2022 09:41 PM
Kate Hudson attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back"
Kate Hudson. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is officially adding recording artist to her résumé.

The Bride Wars actress, 43, revealed that she's dropping her debut album next year.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Hudson said that during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she was determined to live her life with no regrets.

"You know, I had this thing [during] COVID ... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?' "

She explained that she's been a songwriter since she was 19, but "never shared" her work.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations," said the star of her forthcoming project. "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

Asked when her music will be available, Hudson confirmed that it will be released "next year."

Hudson first revealed that she was taking her talents to the recording studio in April.

At the time, the Golden Globe winner shared an Instagram photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space and announced plans to record her first album.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai 🎶 🎤," wrote the Fabletics co-founder in the post's caption, seemingly referring to music as her "ikigai," also known as a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Says He's at a 'Crossroads' with His Music Career: 'I Got a Lot to Figure Out'

In response, Hudson received positive comments from established musicians. "Yaaaaassssss fly my love," wrote Janelle Monáe, while Rita Wilson simply said, "Finally!!!!"

While this may be Hudson's first time recording a solo project, it's not her first time singing. She was born into a musical family, as father William Louis Hudson Jr. performed as a vocalist alongside his siblings in The Hudson Brothers from the 1960s through the early 1980s.

Her acting career has also spawned many melodic moments, from singing Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Matthew McConaughey in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to performing "Cinema Italiano" as a main cast member in the 2009 movie musical Nine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Furthermore, Hudson appeared as dance instructor Cassandra July in five episodes of Glee, during which she performed "All That Jazz" from Chicago, Lady Gaga's "Americano" mashed up with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's "Dance Again," and Stevie Wonder's "Upright (Everything's Alright)." Most recently, she sang several songs written by Sia for the controversial 2021 film Music including "1+1" and the film's title track.

Earlier this year, the Mother's Day actress showed off her singing chops on Fallon's NBC variety game show That's My Jam, where she performed a doo-wop take on Ariana Grande's "7 Rings." Following the performance, the show's host was wowed by her talent and asked, "How did you know how to do that?"

Related Articles
Kate Hudson attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back"
Kate Hudson Announces She's Recording an Album: 'Finally Realized It's Time'
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop 'Next Year' — But It's Not Ready Yet: 'Something's Missing'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
Ryan Gosling of Dead Man's Bones performs at FYF fest 2010 at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Have You Heard Ryan Gosling's Halloween Album?
Lee Fields Gets Soulful on New Album Sentimental Fool
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen Says He 'Can't Imagine Retirement,' Weighs in on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
Matteo Bocelli Talks Debut Album and How Earning Praise for His Good Looks Helps His 'Self-Esteem'
Matteo Bocelli Talks Debut Album and How Earning Praise for His Good Looks Helps His 'Self-Esteem'
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 19: Stevie Nicks performs during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Stevie Nicks Returns to the Hollywood Bowl for a Witchy Night of Shawls, Classics and Tributes
Ally Brooke Says Migraines Once Nearly Forced Her to Cancel a Concert: 'It Was Pretty Terrible'
Ally Brooke Says Migraines Once Nearly Forced Her to Cancel a Concert: 'It Was Pretty Terrible'
Eddie Benjamin and Maddie Ziegler attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend? All About Eddie Benjamin
Jennifer Hudson Grills Simon Cowell About Her American Idol Elimination During Talk Show Debut
Simon Cowell Tells Jennifer Hudson Song Choice Led to Her 'American Idol' Exit: 'Wasn't Your Fault'
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg Set to Perform at the AGT Season Finale
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg to Perform 'Chai Tea with Heidi' During 'AGT' Season Finale: Source
Kate Hudson
Watch Kate Hudson Sing an Impressive Doo-Wop Version of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'