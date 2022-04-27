Kate Hudson Announces She's Recording an Album: 'Finally Realized It's Time'

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space and announce plans to record her first album

After decades on screen, Kate Hudson is taking her talents to the recording studio.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Golden Globe winner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space and announce plans to record her first album.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai 🎶 🎤" wrote the Fabletics co-founder in the post's caption, seemingly referring to music as her "ikigai," aka a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being."

Many of Hudson's famous friends flocked to the comment section to offer their support for her new artistic venture. "Yeeeeeessssssss," said her Something Borrowed co-star Hilary Swank, "you're making my dream come true!!!!!" Michelle Pfeiffer commented a series of "🙌🙌🙌🙌" emojis, while fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote, "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F—ING about time woman! 👏🙌 🎤"

Hudson also received positive comments from established musicians. "Yaaaaassssss fly my love," wrote Janelle Monáe, while Rita Wilson simply said, "Finally!!!!"

While this may be Hudson's first time recording a solo project, it's not her first time singing. She was born into a musical family, as father William Louis Hudson Jr. performed as a vocalist alongside his siblings in The Hudson Brothers from the 1960s through the early 1980s.

Her acting career has also spawned many melodic moments, from singing Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Matthew McConaughey in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to performing "Cinema Italiano" as a main cast member in the 2009 movie musical Nine.

Furthermore, Hudson appeared as dance instructor Cassandra July in five episodes of Glee, during which she performed "All That Jazz" from Chicago, Lady Gaga's "Americano" mashed up with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's "Dance Again," and Stevie Wonder's "Upright (Everything's Alright)." Most recently, she sang several songs written by Sia for the controversial 2021 film Music including solo tracks "1+1" and the film's title track.