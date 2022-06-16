"I've never experienced anything quite like this before!" wrote Kate Bush on her website

Kate Bush Thanks 'Whole New Audience' of Fans Discovering 'Running Up That Hill' from Stranger Things

Kate Bush is feeling grateful for the resurgence of fanfare surrounding "Running Up That Hill."

Thanks to its placement in two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, Bush's 1985 hit single is bigger than ever, and after hitting a new peak position of No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, the British singer-songwriter has written another appreciative statement to her fans.

"It's all so exciting! Since the last post, 'Running Up That Hill' has gone to No 1 in Norway and Austria," wrote Bush, 63, on her website. "This is such great news and we just heard today that it's up from No 8 to No 4 in the US."

Upon its release on her Hounds of Love album, "Running Up That Hill" originally peaked at No. 30 in the U.S., No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 21 in Austria. In addition to its aforementioned 2022 peak chart positions, the track is currently expected to hit No. 1 in the U.K. imminently.

"The track is being responded to in so many positive ways," Bush continued. "I've never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song."

"It's the first time I've had a top 10 single over there and now it's in the top five!" she added.

Bush then thanked the Netflix series' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, for placing "Running Up That Hill" in Stranger Things, which sees Sadie Sink's character Max Mayfield listen to the track on her Walkman.

"Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience," wrote the singer.

Beyond the song's chart success, it's also been covered in recent weeks by Kim Petras, in a studio version for Amazon Music, and Halsey, during multiple performances on her Love and Power Tour.

Winona Ryder, who stars in the sci-fi drama as Joyce Byers, previously revealed that she had long been campaigning to include Bush's music on the nostalgic, '80s-set sci-fi series.

"I've been obsessed with her since I was a little girl," Ryder, 50, told USA Today. "I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts."