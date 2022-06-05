"I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July," Kate Bush wrote of Stranger Things in a rare statement after her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" was featured in season 4

Kate Bush Raves About 'Running Up That Hill' Getting a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to Stranger Things

Kate Bush's hit song is still running up those charts.

"You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," she wrote. "It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!

"Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the U.K. chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July," Bush added.

Since the first part of Stranger Things season 4 dropped last month on Netflix, she's also claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes song chart, as well as No. 4 on the Spotify charts, nearly 37 years after the track first debuted.

Bush's "Running Up That Hill" was first released in Aug. 1985 as the lead single from her fifth studio album Hounds of Love. The song peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was first released, also reaching No. 3 in the U.K.

Winona Ryder, who stars in Stranger Things as Joyce Byers, previously revealed that she had long been campaigning to include Bush's music on the nostalgic, '80s-set sci-fi series.

"I've been obsessed with her since I was a little girl," Ryder, 50, told USA Today. "I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts."