Karol G Visits Fan Who Gave Birth at Her Concert in the Hospital: 'I'm Speechless'

The singer documented the heartfelt moment on Instagram while crying tears of joy

By
Published on October 27, 2022 05:20 PM
karol G
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Saint Agnes Medical Center/Facebook

Karol G ended up at the hospital following her Tuesday night tour date — for a very unexpected reason.

During the singer's sold-out Fresno concert earlier this week, a fan attending the show went into labor and delivered her baby in the bathroom at the Save Mart Center. And after finishing her performance, Karol G visited the new mom and her daughter in the hospital to make sure all was well, NBCLA reported.

The fan, a California woman named Norma, gave birth to a baby girl named Anahí while the reggaeton artist performed her song "EL MAKINON," according to the news station. The new mother and baby were then transported from the arena to Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said that the new mother and baby "were quickly brought to Saint Agnes where our Labor & Delivery team made sure both mom and baby were healthy and comfortable."

"When I saw Karol G at the hospital, I was so shocked," Norma said, according to the post. "I came to see you, and here you are coming to see me."

After the concert — part of her Strip Love tour — the Columbian singer-songwriter, 31, revealed on her Instagram Story Story that Norma had delivered the baby at the venue during her show, and that she was on her way to check on them, ABC7 reported.

The "PROVENZA" songstress also shared a photo of the new mom's forearm, which was decked out in both her hospital bracelet and concert wristband, the news station reported.

In another Instagram Story, the singer shared a selfie as she cried tears of joy.

"The baby is incredibly healthy and beautiful," Karol G wrote in the heartfelt post, which news station KTLA translated from Spanish to English.

"Her mommy is too… and I'm speechless," the star continued. "Happy, blessed, and grateful for these incredible experiences that God adds to my life."

