Karol G Brings Out J Balvin at Coachella Weekend 2 and Announces New Tour Dates: 'Latino Gang'

Karol G brought out J Balvin to perform his smash hit "Mi Gente" and the longtime friends shared an embrace

Latinos stick together!

During Karol G's weekend two performance at Coachella on Sunday, she delivered an iconic tribute for Latin musicians — and wrapped it up with a special appearance by longtime friend and fellow reggaeton star J Balvin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After playing some of the most well-known songs in Latin music like Selena's "Como La Flor," Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" and Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" — Karol G surprised the audience when Balvin joined her onstage to perform his smash hit and crowd-favorite "Mi Gente." Afterward, the two stars shared an embrace.

On Monday, Balvin, 36, who is from the same city in Colombia as the "Bitchota" singer, shared a post on social media from the performance.

J Balvin and Karol G J Balvin and Karol G | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Made in Medellin. The honors come to life. Queen @karolg ❤️ I love you. 🙏. Latino Gang COACHELLA," he wrote in Spanish. The two Colombian stars have long expressed their admiration for one another — and in November, Balvin supported Karol G at the Los Angeles show for her first headlining tour.

In 2018, Karol G, 31, told PEOPLE CHICA that their relationship is like "brother and sister."

"We hope to record something together," she said at the time, before they released their collaboration "Location" in 2021. "We have been talking about it for about two years. We are like brother and sister and I'm sure the day we collaborate, it will be very powerful. I'm sure it will be magical and record-breaking, but we are friends before anything else."

J Balvin J Balvin | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

During her performance, the singer also sang her new song "Provenza" for the first time after releasing it Friday and brought out Becky G for the second week in a row to perform their collaboration "MAMIII." She wrapped up the set with her hit single "Tusa."

Following two successful weekends at Coachella, the singer also announced she would be going back on the road for her $trip Love Tour. Beginning on Sept. 6 in Chicago, Karol G will make stops across major cities like New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston and Las Vegas before wrapping up in Vancouver on Oct. 29.

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates will go on sale on Friday at karolgmusic.com.

J Balvin and Karol G J Balvin and Karol G | Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In October, the "Location" singer spoke to PEOPLE before kicking off her Bitchota Tour — and she said she was most excited to share the moment with her fans.

"It's the first time we're going to have a huge stage with different screens, lights and color. The most important thing is that I'm going to share this time with the people that follow me," she said.