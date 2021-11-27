While trying to make her way down the stage, the 30-year-old singer took a spill down a flight of stairs during her performance of "Ahora Me Llama" in front of a sold-out crowd at FTX Arena

Singer Karol G Falls Down Stairs During Miami Concert — Watch Her Get Right Back Up!

Karol G suffered a fall during a concert in Miami on Friday.

While trying to make her way downstage, Karol G, 30, took a spill down a flight of stairs during her performance of "Ahora Me Llama" in front of a sold-out crowd at FTX Arena, according to video taken by numerous concertgoers and posted to TikTok.

Following the tumble, the Latin Grammy Award-winning singer stayed on both hands and knees at the bottom of the stairs for a few seconds before one of her backup dancers helped her to her feet and she continued her performance.

One TikToker wrote, "she's so sweet i feel so bad, she's a queen #karolg #bichotatour #fyp," while another concertgoer commented, "She seemed okay, she cried a bit and I posted about it but overall she killed it 😏"

A representative for Karol G did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The extent of her injuries is currently unknown, but TMZ reports she suffered broken nails and a hurt knee.

In October, the Colombian star opened up to PEOPLE about her partnership with Smirnoff on the For the People campaign and how she's reclaiming her space as a female Latina reggaeton artist.

"As a Latina, I think all the Latinos, we just have something inside that make us really hard workers," Karol G said at the time. "We look [for] the opportunity in places that there's no opportunity."

Meanwhile, the "Tusa" singer explained that in the Latina community, women are continuously working to claim their space and respect from others — and she's proud to be a part of that movement as one of the few Latin women in a male-dominated genre.

"We are working for our spaces right now. But we are here. And we now have that respect. People know us [and] know our story," Karol G shared. "I'm super happy just to represent that part, to inspire people if I can, that's the most important thing."