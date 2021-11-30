Karol G and Anuel AA Perform Together Months After Ending Engagement: No 'Words to Describe This Moment'

They may no longer be together, but they share a love for reggaetón — and for each other.

Karol G and her ex-fiancé Anuel AA reunited on stage on Sunday night in Puerto Rico, marking the end of her Bitchota tour — and the pair's first time on stage together since ending their engagement earlier this year.

On Monday, the "Tusa" singer, 30, shared a series of photos alongside her ex, 29, backstage and shared her admiration for him, writing she had no "words to describe this moment" in Spanish.

"100,000 thoughts passed through my head about what was, what we lived together and how things transpired," Karol wrote. "We had a lot of happy years together and although that stage in our lives is over, the loyalty and gratitude remain."

"You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you," she added. "Thank you for making last night more special @anuel."

The "Fiel" singer later went on to share her post on his Instagram story and wrote "These are the words exactly."

He added, "I'm proud of you, of the woman you've become, and everything you have accomplished, and everything you're going to accomplish!!!!!!!"

Karol had no idea Anuel would surprise her on stage — and was evidently in shock when he appeared. Anuel then explained to the crowd that he planned the surprise visit with her manager. The pair eventually went on to perform their hit singles "Secreto" and "Culpables" together.

The reggaeton stars first met in 2018 on set of their "Culpables" music video — and later went on to announce they were dating in November 2018. The former couple announced their engagement in April 2019.

After a two-year engagement, however, the couple called it quits in April of this year and announced their breakup on social media.

"If just accepting it is hard enough, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people," Karol wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Story at the time. "For a long time we tried to keep our relationship away from social media in order to protect ourselves. We never used our relationship for marketing purposes, not today, not even almost three years ago when we started [dating]."

Karol's last stop on her Bitchota tour, which kicked off in October, took place at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Ahead of the tour, Karol spoke to PEOPLE about what it was like to represent Latinos on the tour.