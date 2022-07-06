Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Send Travis Barker a Massive Bouquet of Roses After Hospitalization

The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized last week for pancreatitis and was since seen walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday

Travis Barker is feeling the love from his new sisters-in-law.

On Wednesday morning, one week after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis in Los Angeles, he shared a photo on social media of a fresh bouquet of white roses from his sisters-in-law.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram Story, he captioned it, "Thank you" and tagged Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The large bouquet was placed in a massive matte-black vase and had a small black box with a bow tied around it placed on the roses.

On June 28, Barker, 46, was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

"He was complaining of cramps," a source told PEOPLE one day after Barker was seen entering the hospital.

"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," another source said. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

At the time, Barker's daughter Alabama Luella, 16, asked fans to "please send your prayers."

His stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, also opened up to her followers, writing on her Instagram Story, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

Over the weekend, he updated fans on his health through an Instagram Story writing, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great but after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," he added. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better."

Kourtney, 43, also shared an update on her own Instagram Story, noting that they were "so touched and appreciative" of the support they received.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The Poosh founder added that she's "so grateful to God for healing my husband," as well as to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.

On Tuesday, the punk rocker was seen walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.