13 Times the Kardashians Made Epic Music Video Cameos

Check out Kylie Jenner's sizzling surprise appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's video for "WAP," plus so much more

We may associate the Kardashian-Jenner sisters with lip kits, belfies, baby booms and contouring … but are you aware of their storied careers as music video stars?

If you’ve been keeping up with Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall, you’ve probably already viewed Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” — in which Kim appears alongside the likes of Ciara and Chrissy Teigen — and Tyga’s “Stimulated” — for a peek at the rapper’s relationship with then-girlfriend Kylie — more times than you’d feel proud to admit. (Been there, done that.)

For the uninitiated, get to studying the sisters’ iconic, and sometimes obscure, long-running list of music video cameos:

Warning: explicit content below

Kylie in Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" — 2020

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion enlisted several female artists to stun fans in brief cameos in their latest music video for their song "WAP" — including Kylie Jenner.

Midway through the video, Jenner struts down a long hallway in a super-sexy cheetah-print getup. The star then locks eyes with the camera as she enters a mysterious room, where Cardi takes over again, rapping another verse of the steamy song.

The music video also features cameos from Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía and Mulatto.

Kim in Dimitir Vegas & Like Mike vs. Paris Hilton's "Best Friend's Ass" — 2019

Because you can't have a song with a title like that and not include the most famous socialite booty in Hollywood, Hilton enlisted her longtime friend (and former closet organizer) to gaze knowingly into the camera in her new club-themed video.

Kim in Fall Out Boy's "Thnks fr th Mmrs" — 2009

Let’s be honest: Every Pete Wentz fan was jealous of Kim when she got to play the rocker’s love interest in the band’s masterpiece of a music video.

Kim in Kanye West's "Bound 2" — 2013

The music video launched a thousand memes and a Seth Rogen/James Franco parody, which Kanye actually wanted them to perform live at his and Kim’s lavish wedding. Kim also appeared in her husband's "Wolves" video.

Kylie and Kendall in PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Recognize" — 2014

In a surprising move, the Jenner sisters showed up in two different scenes in the 2014 music video, which also features the world’s collective boyfriend/dream husband Drake.

Khloé in French Montana’s "Don’t Panic" — 2014

Starring in your beloved’s music video seems to be a rite of passage for the KarJenners. Here, Khloé — who was dating French Montana at the time — stars as a masked troublemaker in the rapper’s four-minute video.

Kylie in PartyNextDoor’s "Come and See Me" — 2016

That Kylie Lip Kit product placement in the beginning of the video is almost as memorable as Kylie and PartyNextDoor’s steamy makeout session in the rain.

Kim in Fergie’s "M.I.L.F. $" — 2016

Some may argue Kim is the ultimate MILF, so it came as no surprise when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was enlisted to make an appearance in Fergie’s music video, which was also graced with cameos by Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ciara.

Kylie in Tyga's "Stimulated" — 2015

We will leave you with these Tyga lyrics about Kylie back when she and the rapper were still an item: “They say she young, I should’ve waited / She a big girl, dog when she stimulated.”

Kylie in Tyga's "Dope’d Up"— 2015

Because starring in one Tyga music video is never enough.

Kylie in Travis Scott's "Stop Trying to Be God" — 2018

The rapper's visuals features Kylie, with whom he shares daughter Stormi, illuminated in gold paint.

Kendall in Fergie's "Enchanté (Carine)" — 2017

We appreciate Kendall’s dance moves, but the adorable little intro by Fergie’s son at the start of this song takes the cake.

Kendall in Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday" — 2018