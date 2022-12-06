Karaoke Lovers, Listen Up! Apple Music Launches New Apple Music Sing Feature

If a sing-a-long is what you're after, Apple Music has got you covered!

The company announced a new feature called Apple Music Sing on Tuesday, which will allow users to indulge in their wildest karaoke dreams using adjustable vocals and scrolling lyrics.

Users can select from different lyric views based on whether they want to sing lead, back-up or rope a partner into the fun for a duet.

The vocals on each song will also be adjustable, so that users can have the artist fade to the back as they take the reins, or opt to sing back-up to their pipes. Those back-up lines will be animated differently than the main lyrics so that they're easier to follow.

Courtesy of Apple Music

There will also be a duet view, which will show on opposite sides of the screen so users and their partners can focus independently of one another.

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it."

Apple Music Sing debut later this month to Apple Music subscribers, who can use it on iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K. The company is also launching a suite of more than 50 dedicated companion playlists that are fully optimized for the Apple Music Sing experience.