Kanye West's Sunday Service Resumes in Wyoming as Kim Kardashian Says Health Was 'Top Priority'

The family recently took a vacation to the Dominican Republic as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West worked on their marriage, a source previously told PEOPLE

Kanye West reinstated his Sunday Service this weekend after a family vacation as the rapper continues to tease an unlikely presidential campaign bid.

On Sunday, the Jesus Is King rapper, 43, and his wife Kim Kardashian West shared clips from the spiritual gathering, which was held outdoors at their ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple assured fans that public health guidelines were taken into consideration for the event, which saw a large choir sing around a piano in a field, everyone in attendance wearing matching jumpsuits.

"For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority," Kim, 39, wrote on Twitter. "It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use ... some uplifting."

Image zoom Kanye West's Sunday Service Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kanye West's Sunday Service Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kanye West's Sunday Service Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kanye added in a tweet: "Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming. We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship."

On her Instagram Story, Kim shared various photographs and footage from the gathering, including snapshots of her kids witnessing the proceedings. Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm.

Image zoom Kanye West's Sunday Service Kim Kardashian Instagram

The return of Sunday Service comes after the family took a trip together, as a source told PEOPLE Kim was making an effort to save their marriage amid concerns over Kanye's mental health.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."

A separate source told PEOPLE that Kanye is "really enjoying his family time right now," adding, "Honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the couple had traveled to the Dominican Republic where the focus was "on their marriage." Said the insider: "They decided to travel together so they can be away in private. Between the kids, work and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly.”

The family vacation came after the rapper launched an unlikely bid for president in July, which sources have said comes amid a new cycle in his bipolar disorder. Also last month, West divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter, which caused tension in his relationship with Kim.

Kanye confirmed earlier this month that he "met privately" with Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, both of whom are senior White House aides to President Donald Trump. The artist was quick to dispute, however, the implication that it was about his presidential campaign, which has multiple Republican ties.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kim is "not happy" with her husband's campaign, though she isn't focused on it.

"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source said. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."