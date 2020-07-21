The rapper broke down at his South Carolina rally talking about his 7-year-old daughter North

Kanye West Thanks 'True Friend' Dave Chappelle for Flying to Wyoming and 'Checking' on Him

Comedian Dave Chappelle flew to Cody, Wyoming, to check in on pal Kanye West following the rapper's recent South Carolina campaign rally and subsequent tweets.

On Tuesday, West, 42, shared a video of himself with Chappelle, among other friends who came to visit the rapper. West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody between travels for his unlikely presidential bid.

"THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE," the "Stronger" rapper captioned the video.

In the footage, West jokes with Chappelle to "please just make us smile, the world needs some, we need some joy, we need to smile."

"We need some joke, something. Something to like lift our spirits," West tells Chappelle.

Kanye west/ Twitter

The comedian, 46, then tries to come up with a joke to tell. "S---, I don’t know, I’m still on my first cup of coffee. Let me think of a good joke," he adds.

West continues to encourage him, asking for an uplifting joke.

"An uplifting joke? You know I don’t do them," Chappelle says as the group erupts in laughter before West adds, "Ah, that was it!"

The "Heartless" singer then gives his friend a hug, and thanks him for flying out to see him.

"Thanks for coming out and checking on me," West can be heard saying.

On Monday night, West shared a string of concerning tweets, some of which have been deleted, claiming that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to "lock" him up.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West wrote on Twitter, referring to his comments about North during his first campaign rally on Sunday.

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya'll tried to lock me up," West wrote in one tweet, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why," West wrote in another tweet.

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me," he also wrote.

Kanye West's Twitter

Kanye West's Twitter

West touched on other subjects in the Twitter storm, and mentioned his wife's 2007 profile for Playboy, declaring that his children would never pose for the publication.

His tweets came after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West is "furious" with her husband for bringing up North during his presidential campaign rally, when he revealed that she had considered getting an abortion in 2013. The couple has four children now: North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Kardashian West "has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks."

From left: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

"But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" the source said. "Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A."

The source added that the entire Kardashian family is concerned about the rapper and that Kardashian West, 39, is consulting with doctors.

"Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy," the source says. "They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance."

Another insider told PEOPLE on Monday that "things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly."

Following years of speculation from fans, West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase "I Hate Being Bipolar. It's Awesome" on the cover.

During an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy soon afterward, West said, "I had never been diagnosed until I was 39. But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."