Kanye West Wears Another Halloween-Like Face Mask for Coffee with Michael Cohen

The meeting marked the pair's second coffee date in New York City this month

Kanye West opted to wear another full face mask in New York City on Tuesday, this time while meeting up with Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.

The 44-year-old rapper and Cohen, 55, met up in New York City on Tuesday and were photographed grabbing a cup of coffee on the Upper East Side, with Page Six sharing the images. According to the outlet, the outing was the pair's second at the coffee bar of the Loews Regency Hotel, having connected there earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Donda rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye on Monday — wore a Halloween-like face mask for the outing, similar to the ones he also sported over the weekend in Venice, Italy and N.Y.C. The smooth, tan prosthetic covered his entire face and neck, leaving slits for his eyes, nostrils and mouth.

Wearing a black bomber jacket, black jeans and black rainboots, West went even more incognito with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

"We were just getting together," Cohen told Page Six, explaining that West wore the mask in an attempt to go unnoticed.

"The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him … the first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people … who wanted photos, and to say hello," the former lawyer said. "So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work."

Over the weekend, the 22-time Grammy winner was seen in the same face mask at an airport in New York.