Kanye West shared an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian after he unleashed a series of outbursts on Twitter and at his first campaign rally

Kanye West 'Definitely Understands He Upset' Kim Kardashian, Source Says: 'He Still Loves' Her

Kanye West is looking to move forward in his career and marriage to Kim Kardashian West in the aftermath of his recent public outbursts.

A source tells PEOPLE that the rapper, 43, "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" after his alarming posts on Twitter. However, the source says the father of four has "regrets about sharing such private details" about his wife, 39, at his first campaign rally in South Carolina.

"He definitely understands that he upset Kim," says the source. "He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim."

Last Sunday, West revealed that he and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source told PEOPLE last week. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

From left: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in March

Following the rally, West unleashed a series of tweets, including since-deleted claims about himself and his family. He tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to "lock" him up. And the next day, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife.

The couple wed in 2014 and share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months.

On Wednesday, the mother of four released a statement about her husband's mental health, asking fans for "compassion" during this difficult time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kardashian West called her husband "a brilliant but complicated person," noting how his experience has been shaped by the death of his mother Donda and his diagnosis.

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she wrote. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most."

On Saturday, West shared an apology to his wife on Twitter. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The source also tells PEOPLE that West is "still focusing on his music." Last week, he tweeted out an image of a new 12-song tracklist for his next album, Donda, named after his late mother. The album has yet to be released, despite the rapper claiming in his tweet it would be out on July 24.

"He is very excited about his new music and can't wait to share it with the world," the source says. "He wants it to be perfect though. And it's almost perfect."