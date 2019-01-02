Kanye West Voices His Support for Donald Trump, Explains One of His 'Favorite' Things About MAGA Hat

More than two months after Kanye West said that he was “distancing” himself from politics, the rapper rang in the new year with a political Twitter spree.

On Tuesday, West reaffirmed his unwavering support for Donald Trump and began his series of tweets with a simple message of loyalty to the president: “Trump all day.”

He followed it up by tweeting three dragon emojis — West previously said that he and President Trump were “both dragon energy. He is my brother” — and clarified to his followers, “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

West continued his political rant with two more tweets. “They will not program me,” he wrote.

“Blacks are 90% Democrats,” he added. “That sounds like control to me.”

The rapper kept the tweets going, sending messages of unity to his followers, including “love everyone” and “free thought.” He then wrote, “We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us.”

At one point, West tweeted “2024” — possibly hinting at the prospect of his own run for the White House, something he’s floated in the past.

He finally wrapped up his rant with three last tweets, making it clear yet again that he intended on supporting Trump throughout his presidency.

“From now on I’m performing with my mutherf—— hat on,” West wrote alongside three dragon emojis, referencing his “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, which he wears frequently.

In his final tweet, West proudly wrote, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”

This is certainly not the first time that West has gone on a political rant about Trump.

West called Trump “my brother” in a series of tweets in April, writing, “You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

He continued, “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

Donald Trump with Kanye West Drew Angerer/Getty