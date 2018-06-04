Kanye West Thanks ‘Everyone That Didn't Turn They Back' on Him Following Recent Backlash

Kanye West is thanking all of the fans who stood by him, despite his recent controversies.

“I feel so blessed,” the 40-year-old rapper tweeted in response to the news that all seven songs from his latest album YE hold the top seven spots on both the Apple Music and Spotify charts. The album also currently holds the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart.

“For everyone that didn’t turn they back. I’m in tears right now. I love all of you,” he added.

I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/8jwIALBsDu — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 4, 2018

RELATED: Kanye West Reveals He Was Diagnosed with a ‘Mental Condition’ at Age 39: ‘It’s a Superpower’

Sharing a similar sentiment on Saturday, West shared a screenshot of the charting songs on iTunes, writing, “For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again .”

Prior to the album’s release, many social media users said the outspoken musician should be “canceled” for suggesting slavery is “a choice” during an interview with TMZ and for publicly supporting President Trump.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HSSyZeTI30 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

RELATED: Kanye West Raps About Kim Kardashian West Leaving Him, Bipolar Disorder in 7-Track Album YE

Addressing the controversy surrounding his slavery comments, West admitted in an interview with radio host Big Boy that he “completely redid the album” and even “took out a bar” referencing the controversial topic following the backlash.

“It was just too sensitive,” West explained, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good.”

“Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that,” he continued.

Kanye West Paras Griffin/WireImage

On the album, West confirmed he is bipolar, calling it his “superpower.”

Additionally, the album’s artwork — which West shot on the way to the listening party — features an image of the mountains with a lime green text overlay reading, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Def Jam Records

RELATED: North West Sings Sweet Rendition of New Kanye West Song in Adorable Video: ‘I Still Love You’

However, while the rapper may have edited out a reference to the hot-button topic, he did reveal how his wife Kim Kardashian West reacted after the interview was published on track “Wouldn’t Leave.”

“I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I’m on 50 blogs gettin’ 50 calls / Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped. “This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?”