Kanye West Praises His 'Omnipresent' Family for Keeping Him Motivated: They 'Work So Hard'

Despite his deeply cemented superstar status, Kanye West is still motivated to give his career his all thanks to his family.

During a panel featuring his wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner on Wednesday evening at The New York Times DealBook Conference in New York City, the rapper spoke out from his seat in the audience about why he was grateful for his loved ones’ work ethic.

“I think if my family wasn’t so … if they didn’t work so hard and they weren’t so omnipresent, maybe I would just rest on my laurels of just being the greatest artist of human existence, and that would just be enough,” said West, 42, with a laugh. “But that’s shown that that is not enough.”

“You have to hit the gym, you have to communicate — it’s a modern-day Medici or Rome,” he continued. “It’s an era that people will remember for all of human existence.”

He also discussed the effects of social media, drawing a parallel between its addictive, trendy nature and that of cigarettes — though he made sure to note that social media is not as “negative” as the latter.

“I’ve done interviews often that if I post 100 posts, they’re like, ‘He needs to go to a hospital, he’s going crazy.’ But Instagram and different social media, they have the likes come back at a slower speed. They have a certain amount of posts that you should do to look normal.”

What is West really proud of at the moment? “Looking at my daughters and looking at my family, and as we are starting this church and this innovation community where we’re doing education,” he said.

West and his KKW Beauty mogul wife, 39, share four children: Psalm, 5 months, Chicago, 21 months, Saint, 4 next month, and North, 6.

The proud father made a surprise visit to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn, New York, last month as his fans awaited the release of his long-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King.

In his interview, the multi-hyphenate star took some time to talk faith and fatherhood with host Jimmy Kimmel, raving of North, “I love the fact that my daughter loves to go to church.”

“She has such a positive thought association going to church because it’s outside the traditional four walls, and outside of the pews,” West added, after playing video footage of his oldest child dancing along to his new album’s accompanying IMAX film.