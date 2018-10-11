Kanye West Tells Trump He Was Misdiagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Claims He's Just Sleep-Deprived

Months after telling the world that he suffered from bipolar disorder — and even referencing it on the cover his latest album, Ye, back in June — Kanye West has said that he was “misdiagnosed” with the condition. The revelation came during a bizarre meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon.

“What I think is we don’t need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain,” he began, according to video obtained by CBS.

Kanye West is discussing a variety of topics with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office, including, but not limited to: American manufacturing, mental health awareness, a bipolar disorder diagnosis that another doctor subsequently refuted and a new design for Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/yB7ShiWEFm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 11, 2018

After saying that he had a “98 percentile IQ test,” West, 41, went on to state that the doctor told him “I wasn’t actually bipolar, I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

President Trump is apparently also a light sleeper, reportedly getting approximately four hours on average each night.

Over the course of the lengthy discussion, the hip hop superstar touched on his famous in-laws, the Kardashians, albeit briefly. “I’m married to a family that..you know, not a lot of male energy going on there. But it’s beautiful, though!”

Kanye West meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Oct. 11, 2018. Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This provided a segue into his critique of Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 election campaign, and the apparent alienation caused by her slogan. “I love Hillary, I love everybody, but the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy could play catch with his son.”

The antidote for this feeling, he says, came in the form of a #MAGA hat.

Kanye West in his MAGA hat. BAHE / BACKGRID

“There was something about when I put this hat on, I feel like Superman,” he told Trump. “You made a Superman. That’s my favorite super hero. And you made a Superman cape for me.”

As the conversation continued, West clarified his infamous outburst during a Hurricane Katrina telethon in 2005, when he declared that then-President “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” and said America is set up “to help the poor, the black people, the less well-off as slow as possible.” He defended his comments at the time, but apologized in 2010, saying he chose the wrong words and “didn’t have the grounds to call [Bush] a racist.”

In the Oval Office on Thursday, West said he has adopted a new “mentality” on the issue. “I was very emotional and I was programmed to think from a victimized mentality. Of a welfare mentality,” he said of the time.

He went on to accuse Democrats of using the concept of racism to control voters.

“A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we’re very proud, emotional people,” he said. “So when I said I like Trump to like someone as liberal, they’ll say, oh, but he’s racist. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don’t stop me. That’s an invisible wall.”

Another revelation from the meeting, though an unintentional one, was West’s iPhone password.

Members of the White House press pool caught him entering an easy to remember code to access his photo: “000000.”