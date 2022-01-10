Kanye West Teases Rapper Rhymefest for Not Thinking He's a 'Genius' in Jeen-yuhs Documentary Teaser

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere at Sundance later this month before it hits Netflix on Feb. 16 as part of a three-week event

A three-part Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making will celebrate its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy dropped its official teaser trailer on Monday, giving fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the rapper's early days in the industry.

The clip begins in New York in 2002, two years before West, 44, released his debut album The College Dropout.

"Me and Fest got into an argument in the car," West says of rapper Rhymefest. "I feel like he disrespected me, man. Tried to say I wasn't a genius yet."

As he smiles to the camera, Rhymefest chimes in to ask, "Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?"

West smiles at the camera once more and the teaser continues, showing the rapper in the studio with stars like JAY-Z, performing before large crowds and laughing with his late mother, Donda.

"It's always like God saying, 'I'm about to hand you the world. Just know that at any given time, I could take it away from you,'" a voiceover says.

Jeen-yuhs will make its world premiere virtually at Sundance after the celebrated festival canceled its in-person gathering in Park City, Utah due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Act 1 (Vision) will hit theaters for one day only on Feb. 10, before it premieres on Netflix as part of a three-week event on Feb. 16.

The documentary is directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, who also co-directed the 2005 music video for "Two Words."

A first-look clip that featured West rapping in 2002 alongside Mos Def, Consequence and actor Wood Harris, was released in September.

In the years since filming began, West has gone on to become one of the most successful and influential artists of the hip-hop genre. He's also weathered various setbacks, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016 and a highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, in 2021.

He's since started dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who confirmed their romance in a recent essay she wrote for Interview magazine.

"[She is] kind of like his muse," a source told PEOPLE. "He loves her smile and attitude."