Kanye West's Team by His Side in Wyoming, Helping Him Seek Medical Treatment: 'Everyone Is Concerned'

"They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action," a source close to Kanye West tells PEOPLE

Kanye West's team is helping him get the support he needs.

After the rapper, 43, posted a series of alarming tweets this week, close childhood friends from Chicago, Don "Don C" Crawley and John Monopoly flew in to Cody, Wyoming, joining West's manager Bu Thiam who has been by his side, a source close to West tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action," the source says. "They are working to get him the help he needs. He's been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time."

His current inner circle includes Don C, who was the best man at West's wedding and is an executive at his G.O.O.D. Music label, as well as John Monopoly who is the star's former manager. Adds the source, "Those close to him are concerned, and this is everyone’s top priority to make sure that he’s safe and getting the help he needs."

The source says that West has been "working on his album at this time with music creatives in Cody" and that he will likely be evaluated by an expert again on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, comedian Dave Chappelle also flew to Cody to check in on West. On Tuesday, West shared a video of himself with Chappelle, among other friends, to Twitter with the caption, "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."

On Wednesday, Kardashian West, 39, addressed the news in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram Story, asking fans for "compassion" as she publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian West called West a "brilliant but complicated person" and explained that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

West seemed to reference his wife's statement before it was released, tweeting late Tuesday night, "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do." (He has since deleted the post.)