Kanye West Says He Takes 'Accountability' for Now-Deleted Instagram Posts 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West shared an influx of posts over the weekend that included screenshots of texts he’d received from both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and memes that he captioned with harassing messages.

Kanye West is working on taking "accountability" following a series of Instagram posts he made about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The rapper wiped his account on Tuesday afternoon and shared a new photo following an influx of posts over the weekend that included screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian and Davidson, and memes that he captioned with harassing messages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

West, 44, posted a picture of him standing solo on a platform surrounded by clouds, and said he was "working on" his communication skills.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he wrote. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

The Donda rapper continued with a reference to the multiple posts, which he said "came off as harassing" his ex, 41, with whom he shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

"I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," he wrote. "I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener."

West has expressed interest in reconciling with Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. On Valentine's Day Monday, he shared photos of a pick-up truck filled with roses that appeared to be en route to the SKIMS founder, though it remains unclear if she received them.

Kardashian, however, has expressed frustration with her ex, namely after he publicly criticized the fact that North is active on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story on Feb. 4. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

She continued: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

The 22-time Grammy winner's Instagram cleanse comes just one day after a rep for actress Julia Fox confirmed that she and West, who have been dating since New Year's Eve, are no longer together.

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been dating Davidson, 28, since October, and the two were photographed sharing a kiss after going out to dinner in New York City on Sunday.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple has had a drama-free relationship, despite Kardashian's ongoing divorce.