Their hearts will go on!

Just one day after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, the 41-year-old rapper surprised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, with a very special trip.

After getting all dolled up using items from her wedding collection for KKW Beauty, the mother of four shared that her husband had “surprised me with a date in Vegas” to see Céline Dion in concert.

Sharing numerous clips from inside the concert of Dion’s performance — including one of the reality star singing along to hit song “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” — Kardashian West also highlighted her own stunning ensemble: a form-fitting white bodysuit covered in strategically placed crystals.

Meanwhile, the musician was in an all-black ensemble which appeared to include the same $40 Dickies jacket that he wore to the Met Gala this year.

Following the concert, Kardashian West went on to share a pair of photos of the happy couple, who welcomed son Psalm via surrogate on May 9, smiling alongside the music icon herself, who wore a golden suit.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In honor of their anniversary on Friday, Kardashian West shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from their beautiful May 24, 2014, wedding, which took place in Florence, Italy.

“A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago,” she captioned the post, which includes photos of West getting ready for the big day with Scott Disick by his side, as well as a photo of the Miami pastor who married them, Rich Wilkerson Jr.

“Five years ago I married my best friend,” she wrote in another sentimental post.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with Céline Dion and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West’s sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the couple’s anniversary with a sweet post of her own: a photo of her son Mason, now 9, asleep at the nuptials.

“My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim’s wedding is this one of Mason,” she wrote. “We couldn’t find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer. We finally found him asleep underneath a table in the back room in the old Italian fortress where we were all getting ready.”

“My baby is so big now. Penelope was just a baby at the wedding and Reign was in my tummy but nobody knew yet,” she continued. “Happy five year anniversary!”

The West’s anniversary comes two weeks after the couple welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm. The two are also parents to daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, as well as son Saint, 3.

The proud mom announced the arrival of her baby boy on Twitter the day after his birth, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” she added. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Image zoom Psalm West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that their baby boy’s name, which means “song” in Hebrew, is “a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately,” said the source. “Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child.”

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source continued. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”