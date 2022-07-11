Kanye West Supports His 'Brother' The Game at Los Angeles Concert: 'Our Friendship' Doesn't 'Waver'

The Game and West performed their collaborative single "Eazy" onstage, marking West's first performance since his Donda 2 performance experience in February

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West, Rick Owens, and Kim Kardashian West attend Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Rapper The Game attends the "America's Next Top Model" 20th cycle gala celebration at SupperClub Los Angeles on August 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West, Rick Owens, and Kim Kardashian West attend Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Rapper The Game attends the "America's Next Top Model" 20th cycle gala celebration at SupperClub Los Angeles on August 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

After remaining under the radar for months, Kanye West delivered an impromptu performance for a friend.

During The Game's concert at Novo in Los Angeles on Friday night, held in celebration of his upcoming 10th album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, West made an appearance on stage to perform their collaborative single "Eazy" for the first time. After the performance, The Game spoke to his and West's relationship — calling him his "brother."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is the first time that I've been on my stage with my brother, man," The Game, 42, said as he signaled to West, 45. "I'm gonna tell you something about him. He ain't come to perform no songs — he was clear about that. He came for his brother. He told me how he was coming, he told me he was gonna be three minutes late and that he might show up in the middle of the verse because he's got s--- to do."

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, said he told West he could come "at the end of the show" just to "give him a hug" because he loves him.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company) Kanye West | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

"Our friendship, it don't waver," he said, adding that no matter what West does or says to him, he loves him.

During the performance, the "Flashing Lights" rapper walked on stage wearing his signature black, monochromatic look and a ski mask. And though West's prerecorded vocals played over the speakers, he grabbed a mic and started rapping his verse over them.

West's appearance marks his first time performing onstage since his Donda 2 performance experience in Miami in February.

In June, however, the rapper made a rare public appearance at the BET Awards and presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to friend Sean "Diddy" Combs with Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.

"How do we crown our kings? How do we appreciate our kings?" West said at the time.

"I go to him for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices. My wife choices," he continued, referencing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, before adding with a laugh: "Thanks for that, Puff."

"You know, I took a little hiatus. I said, I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year. I just want to be off the grid and Puff is pretty persistent, but I had to think, bro, it's like, people get amnesia. Like I should never have Puff have to ever call more than one time. Any of us in this room if Puff ever need us, we need to jump and be there. This man has been through [and] survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing ... he broke down so many doors of classism, taste, swag. Puff, if I never told you I love you, you're my brother," said West.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Stuns BET Awards 2022 Crowd with Surprise Appearance to Honor Friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Later this month, West is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud's Miami Festival.

The Game and West released "Eazy" in January. In March, West shared its music video, in which a claymation version of Pete Davidson, 28 — who is currently dating Kardashian — appears to be kidnapped, tied up, and buried. West later took the video down.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian was "furious" and "upset" about the music video. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the insider explained, noting that the reality star is "completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

Since then, Kardashian and West seem to have gotten to a better place. On Father's Day in June, the two had dinner with their four kids: Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9.

"We had Father's Day at the house," she said on Today. "The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father's Day dinner and North cooked."