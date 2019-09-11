Can I Get An Amen? Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Every Other Celeb Who Has Attended Kanye West's Sunday Service

In case you don’t follow a Kardashian-Jenner on Instagram (which, like, how?!), you might’ve missed Kanye West’s latest passion project: Kanye’s Sunday Service.

Part concert/part religious worship service, West hosts the event on Sundays where a choir, dancers and some Hollywood faves gather.

It’s not exactly church. Wife Kim Kardashian West explained to Elle, “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Let’s see if you recognize some of these famous faces getting some Yeezus.