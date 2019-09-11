Can I Get An Amen? Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Every Other Celeb Who Has Attended Kanye West's Sunday Service

They're ready to get themselves some Yeezus
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 11, 2019 01:27 PM

1 of 13

A Star-Studded Event 

SplashNews.com

In case you don’t follow a Kardashian-Jenner on Instagram (which, like, how?!), you might’ve missed Kanye West’s latest passion project: Kanye’s Sunday Service.  

Part concert/part religious worship service, West hosts the event on Sundays where a choir, dancers and some Hollywood faves gather. 

It’s not exactly church. Wife Kim Kardashian West explained to Elle, “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Let’s see if you recognize some of these famous faces getting some Yeezus. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Kendall Jenner

SplashNews.com

Aside from his wife Kim Kardashian West and their daughter North West (who loves to grab the mic from her dad and put on a show) other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family often attend the service. 

A$AP Rocky even attended with Kendall Jenner after being released from jail. 

3 of 13

Kris Jenner

splashnews.com

You wouldn’t expect matriarch Kris Jenner to miss out on all the fun, would you?

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Travis Scott

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The rapper is often seen at services with girlfriend and mother to daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner. 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

ShotbyJuliann/SplashNews.com

As proven by this photo of them showing some PDA while at the Easter Coachella Sunday Service.

Some 50,000 people were reportedly in the crowd. Also in attendance? Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, Donald Glover, Lizzo and DMX. 

6 of 13

Teyana Taylor 

Rich Fury/Getty

Taylor, who was featured in West’s viral “Fade” music video, sang a cover of Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It” at Coachella. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Chance the Rapper 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

West brought out Chance the Rapper to rap his verse on “Ultralight Beam.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith

SplashNews.com

Bieber and Smith were seen hanging out at the Coachella service as well. 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba 

SplashNews.com

The pair — who married in June 2019 — lounged in the grass as they took in the Sunday Service performances at Coachella.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

DMX

DMX/Instagram

The rapper, pictured here with West, led West’s Sunday Service in prayer on March 17, 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Brad Pitt

SplashNews.com

The most recent Sunday Service attendee was none other than Pitt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

And That's Not All 

SplashNews.com

West’s Sunday Service has attracted the likes of soon-to-be-newlyweds Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Courtney Love

West also held a Sunday Service as part of Dave Chappelle’s Gem City Shine benefit on Aug. 25, honoring the victims of the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Chappelle spoke at the event and West’s camp even sang him “Happy Birthday” the night before. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.