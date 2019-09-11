Can I Get An Amen? Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Every Other Celeb Who Has Attended Kanye West's Sunday Service
A Star-Studded Event
In case you don’t follow a Kardashian-Jenner on Instagram (which, like, how?!), you might’ve missed Kanye West’s latest passion project: Kanye’s Sunday Service.
Part concert/part religious worship service, West hosts the event on Sundays where a choir, dancers and some Hollywood faves gather.
It’s not exactly church. Wife Kim Kardashian West explained to Elle, “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”
Let’s see if you recognize some of these famous faces getting some Yeezus.
Kendall Jenner
Aside from his wife Kim Kardashian West and their daughter North West (who loves to grab the mic from her dad and put on a show) other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family often attend the service.
A$AP Rocky even attended with Kendall Jenner after being released from jail.
Kris Jenner
You wouldn’t expect matriarch Kris Jenner to miss out on all the fun, would you?
Travis Scott
The rapper is often seen at services with girlfriend and mother to daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
As proven by this photo of them showing some PDA while at the Easter Coachella Sunday Service.
Some 50,000 people were reportedly in the crowd. Also in attendance? Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, Donald Glover, Lizzo and DMX.
Teyana Taylor
Taylor, who was featured in West’s viral “Fade” music video, sang a cover of Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It” at Coachella.
Chance the Rapper
West brought out Chance the Rapper to rap his verse on “Ultralight Beam.”
Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith
Bieber and Smith were seen hanging out at the Coachella service as well.
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba
The pair — who married in June 2019 — lounged in the grass as they took in the Sunday Service performances at Coachella.
DMX
The rapper, pictured here with West, led West’s Sunday Service in prayer on March 17, 2019.
Brad Pitt
The most recent Sunday Service attendee was none other than Pitt.
And That's Not All
West’s Sunday Service has attracted the likes of soon-to-be-newlyweds Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Courtney Love.
West also held a Sunday Service as part of Dave Chappelle’s Gem City Shine benefit on Aug. 25, honoring the victims of the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Chappelle spoke at the event and West’s camp even sang him “Happy Birthday” the night before.