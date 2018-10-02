Kanye West Is Struggling Leading Up to Anniversary of His Mother Donda's Death: Source

Kanye West has been candid about the impact suddenly losing his mother Donda had on his life, and now a source tells PEOPLE the star is struggling as the eleventh anniversary of her death approaches.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” an insider close to the rapper, 41, tells PEOPLE exclusively about his controversial actions in recent weeks. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

Donda died in 2007 of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” following a plastic surgery operation.

On Sunday, West posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a pro-Donald Trump “Make American Great Again,” writing: “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Kanye West NBC

In an interview with TMZ on Monday, West — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and confirmed he’s “off of medication” — clarified that he “misspoke” by using the word “abolish.” The interview came days after his lengthy off-air, pro-Trump rant at Saturday Night Live.

The unrehearsed monologue was met with some boos from the audience and made the show’s stars “uncomfortable,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kanye West’s Trump Rant Was ‘Embarrassing’ for Kim Kardashian, But She ‘Supports Him’: Source

“He’s up in the middle of the night texting, calling, messaging everyone and he doesn’t make any sense,” continues the insider. “He’s rambling. His ideas aren’t always completely bad, but then he can’t communicate them and it gets confused in his own mind. He’s such a confused guy.”

According to the insider, the entertainer believes he is fighting “dark spiritual forces” that are “evil.”

“Of course he’s ‘good,'” explains the insider. “‘Evil’ can change depending on what we’re talking about. If he has writer’s block, it’s evil. If someone disagrees with him, they’re evil. We’re always telling him ‘No, that’s not evil. That’s just life.'”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Splash News

A source close to his wife Kim Kardashian West, 37 — who was in attendance at the SNL taping along with their 5-year-old daughter North, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — told PEOPLE on Monday that the backlash against West has been “embarrassing for her and her family,” but that she is standing by her husband.

“She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion,” said the source.