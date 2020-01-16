Kanye West Stops His Car to Give a Homeless Man Money in L.A.

Kanye West is paying it forward with an act of kindness.

On Wednesday, the rapper, 42, was spotted stopping his Lamborghini Urus and instructing his bodyguard to give money to a homeless veteran standing on a freeway exit in Calabasas, California.

West was later seen getting out of the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which is estimated to cost $200,000.

This wasn’t West’s only act of kindness this week. On Tuesday, his wife Kim Kardashian West explained that she and her husband partnered with non-profit organization Represent Justice to buy out movie theaters across the country for free screenings of the Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx-starring film Just Mercy.

“I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy, that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too,” Kardashian West — who is currently studying for the bar exam in order to become a lawyer — wrote on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West and Family Celebrate Chicago’s 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse-Themed Party

Image zoom BACKGRID; RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID

“So we are joining @werepjustice to buy out theaters across the country to give you a chance to win tickets to a free screening. Sign up at representjustice.org/kkw and get ready to be blown away by the incredible work of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative and the amazing performances by Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson,” she further explained.

In addition to supporting others, West also recently gifted his wife Kardashian West with a special present.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared an Instagram photo of her “thoughtful” gift from West: a custom necklace he had made out of a sentimental text message he had previously sent her. “If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of one of her signature selfies featuring the gift. The original text read: “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”

The mom of four further explained, “He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨.”