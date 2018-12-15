Ariana Grande Apologizes After Kanye West Claims She Used His Drake Feud to 'Promote' Her Song

In the midst of airing his grievances on Twitter, Kanye West slammed Ariana Grande for weighing in on his feud with Drake — and she has responded.

On Saturday morning, West, 41, started off a lengthy tweet storm by addressing a tweet Grande shared on Thursday evening, hours before she dropped her new song “Imagine.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking on behalf of herself and Miley Cyrus, who was also releasing a song at midnight, Grande tweeted, “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West tweeted.

“People will no longer take mental health for a joke,” he continued before briefly outlining what led him to come after Drake online this week. (Months after telling the world that he suffered from bipolar disorder — and even referencing it on the cover his album Ye back in June — West said in October that he was “misdiagnosed” with the condition.)

“Drake verbally attacked [Kid] Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June,” he wrote. In a Facebook letter posted in 2016, Kid Cudi told his fans that he was checking himself into rehab to tackle his depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

West went on to write that things “snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family,” referring to “Sicko Mode,” a song Travis Scott’s latest album Astroworld that Drake appears on.

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he added.

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

People will no longer take mental health for a joke — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June Is snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Hours after West posted his early morning tweets, Grande apologized, adding that while the joke was “probably insensitive,” she wasn’t trying to use the feud to promote her song.

“With all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today,” she wrote.

with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

RELATED: Kim Kardashian ‘Can’t Stand’ When Kanye West ‘Starts Drama,’ Source Says Amid Drake Feud

On Thursday, the Chicago rapper took aim at the 32-year-old Canadian rapper on Twitter, tweeting over 125 times and claiming that Drake threatened him, Kim Kardashian West and their children North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 11 months.

“You threatened the safety of me and my family,” West tweeted. “You tried to hurt my pockets.”

He also accused Drake of targeting people suffering from mental illness and contacting his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner behind his back.

Drake and Kanye West Bryan Steffy/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

After tweeting about Grande on Sunday, West switched gears to address the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

“No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful,” he wrote. “I am able to experience first hand how people who have mental health issues get written off by society. Don’t listen to him cause he’s crazy. He’s washed cause he’s crazy etc…”

“I don’t blame people for not knowing how to handle this,” he continued, adding, “That said we as a society will learn together.”

“People said my career was over after TMZ,” he added, referencing the infamous interview where he suggested slavery was a “choice.” “I need to show the world that we so called crazy people will not be just written off.”

No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

I am able to experience first hand how people who have mental health issues get written off by society. Don’t listen to him cause he’s crazy. He’s washed cause he’s crazy etc… — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

I don’t blame people for not knowing how to handle this that said we as a society will learn together — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

RELATED: Kanye West Appears to Settle Drake Feud and Claims ‘I Would Never Intentionally Try to Hurt You’

In the midst of his tweets about mental health, West also appeared to squash the beef that has played out online between him, Drake and Scott.

Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Meeting with Trav tonight bet it never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song on Donda — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

“Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back,” he tweeted. “We love everyone.”

Hours earlier, on Friday, West also tweeted that he was “meeting with Trav tonight,” adding “bet it never be checks over stripes line again on a Trav song.”

A representative for Drake declined to comment on the tweets.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says Drake Is Threatening Him and His Family in Explosive Twitter Rant: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Before concluding his early morning tweet storm, West went on to reveal that he had been medication-free for six months, which he believes is necessary in order to create the best music.

“I cannot be on meds and make watch the throne level or dark fantasy level music,” he wrote, referencing past albums.

“You don’t make runaway on medication,” he continued, adding that “even alcohol is and [sic] addictive substance called spirits that actually block our earthly connection to our spirit when we drown ourselves in it.”

West went on to share that he gives “up drinking every week.”

I cannot be on meds and make watch the throne level or dark fantasy level music — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

You don’t make runaway on medication Even alcohol is and addictive substance called spirits that actually block our earthly connection to our spirit when we drown ourselves in it — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

“I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again,” he continued. “Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Supports ‘Genius’ Husband Kanye West Amid Rapper’s Feud with Drake

Although Kardashian West has not yet commented on West’s most recent tweets, on Thursday she defended her “genius” husband.

“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” she tweeted Thursday. “He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

Kardashian West also warned Drake to “never threaten my husband or our family,” arguing that West “paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

However, although the mother of three publicly supported her husband, a source told PEOPLE that behind the scenes she’s grappling with stress.

“Kim will always be supportive publicly of Kanye,” the source shared. “She believes this is what she needs to do as his wife. They are a team and she will stick up for him.”

“It’s very stressful for her because she doesn’t know when it will stop and what he will do next,” the insider said, adding that West doesn’t communicate with his wife before he publishes his tweets. “It seems it’s the unpredictability that really stresses her out.”