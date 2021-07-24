West dropped to his knees as he sang "Love Unconditionally" during the listening party for his 10th studio album, Donda, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday

Kanye West Sings About 'Losing' His Family in Emotional New Song, 'Love Unconditionally'

Kanye West's latest music finds the Grammy winner addressing the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper held a listening party for his 10th studio album, Donda, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, previewing a song called "Love Unconditionally" that discusses their ongoing divorce and the impact it's had on him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The track begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother, Donda West — who died unexpectedly in 2007 at the age of 58 — offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," his mother says. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

West then repeats the lyrics "I'm losing my family" as the track continues.

"She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave?" he raps. "Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?"

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

West got emotional as the song played on Thursday, dropping to his knees in front of a crowd of supporters.

Kim — who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage — witnessed the performance in person, having made a surprise appearance at the listening party.

Her four children with the West (daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2) were also spotted in the crowd for the occasion, as was sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kanye West children Kanye West and kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In February, Kim moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in their relationship last year.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Kim — who began dating West in 2012 and later wed in 2014 — never wanted the 22-time Grammy winner to be removed from their kids' lives and "has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants."

As they continue to navigate their divorce, Kim and Kanye appear to be a united front as co-parents. A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that the former couple have been spending some family time with their kids.

"Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce," the insider said. "For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Includes Kanye West in Father's Day Tribute amid Divorce: 'Love You Unconditionally'

Since his split from Kardashian, Kanye has been linked to model Irina Shayk.

In June, the pair were spotted together celebrating Kanye's birthday in France. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the duo has "known each other professionally for years" but Kanye "started pursuing [Shayk] a few weeks ago."

For more on Kanye West's Donda album release party and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

Last week, following reports that they were cooling off, a source told PEOPLE that the Kanye and Shayk, 35, are "very much still dating."