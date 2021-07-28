Kanye West is said to be staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to complete his 10th studio album Donda

Kanye West Shows Off Room at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium While He Finishes Donda Album

Kanye West is showing off what appears to be his current living situation.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a photo on Instagram of a room that seems to be inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where West is reportedly staying while he completes his 10th studio album Donda.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The room is small and undecorated, but includes a mattress and a wardrobe where some clothes have been hung. Other belongings sit in a suitcase on the floor, while footwear and hand weights are sprawled along the rooms perimeter.

Next to the bed is makeshift nightstand, and a bottle of water beside a glass.

Only two items hang on the walls: a flat screen television and a digital clock.

West's untraditional approach to fine-tuning his latest album was first reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday. A rep for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Saturday, the artist was spotted in the stands of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Atlanta United's soccer game, wearing the stocking-like mask and red snowsuit he was pictured in two days prior at the listening party.

"So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit," one person commented on Twitter.

Donda is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. The album is his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, which he alludes to in a song called "Love Unconditionally."

West got emotional as the song played at his listening party on Thursday, dropping to his knees in front of a crowd of supporters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The track begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," she says. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

West then repeats the lyrics "I'm losing my family" as the track continues.

For more on Kanye West's Donda album release party and other top stories, listen to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave?" he raps. "Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?"