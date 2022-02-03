Kanye West 'Showered' Julia Fox (and Her Friends!) with Gifts for Actress' Birthday: Source

"She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit," a source tells PEOPLE of their relationship

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West made Julia Fox's birthday one for the books!

On Wednesday night, the Uncut Gems actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with her close friends and West at Lucien in New York City — and a source tells PEOPLE the rapper, 44, made sure the night was a memorable one.

"Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends," the source says, referencing the Birkin bags he surprised the group with. "Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic."

The source also added that Julia "has been great" for the "Good Life" rapper. "She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit," they say.

After their dinner, the celebration continued at Sei Less until past midnight.

Fox later shared videos to her Instagram story from the celebration. In one, she's seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cake as West embraces her from behind. In another, Fox and her friends surround West as they pose with their brand new Birkin bags.

Julia Fox Instagram Julia Fox and friends | Credit: Julia Fox/Instagram

Last week, the couple stepped out together and appeared on photographer Danielle Levitt's Instagram account, engaged in an open-mouthed kiss while Fox had her arms around West's shoulders.

According to the photo's caption, the pair were at a dinner in Paris, France, with other notable personalities in attendance (and visible in the pictures) including Mos Def as well as Pusha T.

That same week, West announced new music to debut this month, in the form of a sequel album to last year's Donda. According to a post on the "Gold Digger" rapper's Instagram, Donda 2 will drop on Feb. 22.

A few weeks prior, Fox told the Forbidden Fruits podcast that her relationship with West didn't come as a surprise to those who knew them both.

"I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'" she explained.

The news comes amid West's ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, which she filed for in 2021.

Last month, West was also named as a suspect in a battery report, an LAPD source previously confirmed to PEOPLE, saying the rapper jumped out of his car outside Soho Warehouse and punched a man who approached him for an autograph, knocking him to the ground.

West later said that the man wasn't a fan, but was "taking autographs to make money on them," noting: "This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs."