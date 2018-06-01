Kanye West Shot His 'Bipolar' Album Cover En Route to Wyoming Listening Party

Talk about leaving things to the last minute!

While on his way to debut his new album YE at an at an intimate album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday evening, Kanye West took a photo that he ended up using for the new release’s cover art.

Explaining how the album artwork came to be, Kim Kardashian West wrote on social media, “Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party ”

In the photo, the words “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome” are printed overtop a picturesque shot of the mountains in Jackson Hole, where West, 40, has been staying since the beginning of May in order to focus on his music.

West also spoke about being bipolar on the album, calling it his “superpower” and declaring it “ain’t no disability, I’m a superhero.”

However, West’s choice of artwork may have come as a surprise to fans because when he first announced his album in a series of tweets in April — writing “my album is 7 songs” — he seemed to be going in a completely different direction.

Sharing a photo of a text conversation between him and his friend Wes, the rapper wrote, “This is my album cover,” alongside a photo of the California doctor who operated on his late mother Donda before her sudden death in November 2007.

Wes also suggested that West call the album Love Everyone to which the rapper enthusiastically responded with “I love that.”

But West is known to change the creative direction of albums in the eleventh hour: He recently changed Pusha T’s cover art for his new album DAYTONA by paying $85,000 to license a photo of Whitney Houston‘s drug-covered bathroom.

Although many of West’s fans have reacted positively to the album, the hype over the rapper’s new release has caused a backlash among those who believe West should still be “canceled” for suggesting slavery is “a choice” and for publicly supporting President Trump.

“Wasn’t Kanye West canceled like two weeks ago? Keep the same energy,” wrote one social media user.

Addressing their own hypocrisy, another wrote, “Me: Kanye West is canceled!! Also me: *runs to Spotify to listen to kanyes album*”

Me: Kanye West is cancelled!!

West will also be releasing his joint project with Kid Cudi, titled Kids See Ghosts, on June 8 before Nas’ album, his first since Life Is Good in 2012, on June 15 and Teyana Taylor’s sophomore album on June 22, both of which West is producing as part of G.O.O.D Music.