Kanye West's new album, Donda, is named after his late mother, who died in 2007

Kanye West Says His New Album Will Be Released on Friday, Shares Tracklist

Kanye West says he's prepping to release new music.

Late Monday night, the 43-year-old rapper tweeted out an image of a new 12-song tracklist for his next album, Donda, which he claims will be released on Friday.

The new album title, which is named after his late mother, is a change after he said last month that his next record would be called God’s Country.

Although the new Donda tracklist does not show West’s recent Travis Scott-featured single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” it does include “Donda,” which he released last week in honor of what would have been his late mother's 71st birthday (She died in November 2007).

Other songs on the tracklist include "Off the Grid," "Praise God," Space X," Lord I Need You," "New Body," "I Know God Breathed On This," "Stay on Em," and "God's Country."

West's announcement of new music came on the same night he wrote a string of bizarre tweets, which included an allegation that his wife Kim Kardashian West is trying to have a doctor "lock me up."

In the since-deleted tweets, West asked both Kardashian West and her mom, Kris Jenner, to contact him as he claimed they were trying to "lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West wrote on Twitter, referring to his comments about North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend.

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," West wrote in one tweet, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

A representative for Kardashian West has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on West's tweets.

A source previously told PEOPLE that many in West's inner circle are concerned about his mental health.

"Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again," the source said. "Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried. The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."

The rapper also expressed his ire with others who are not members of his family in a number of since-deleted tweets on Monday, such as actor Shia LaBeouf and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Later on Monday night, West appeared to end his Twitter rant by writing in another tweet, "Ima focus on the music now." However, the rapper did not elaborate if that meant that he would no longer pursue a presidential candidacy.