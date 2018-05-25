Kanye West Says He Is 'Deeply Grateful' for Wife Kim Kardashian on Their Anniversary

Kanye West is letting everyone know about his deep abiding love for his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper, 40, couldn’t contain his affections for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, in a Twitter post he shared on his fourth wedding anniversary Thursday evening.

“Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy 😊,” West tweeted.

He followed it up with another tweet about his “one of my favorite moments” involving his wife, a video of her dancing to Tejano music star Selena’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” during Halloween last year when Kardashian dressed up as the late singer.

The mother of three also wished her husband a happy anniversary earlier on Thursday by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their stunning 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.

“4 years down and forever to go…” she captioned the post. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

The anniversary comes on the heels of a challenging time for the couple, who share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 4 months, and son Saint, 2. Two months ago, West, 40, dominated the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump.

He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 37, does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” one source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together.

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

Three weeks ago, West escaped the Hollywood scene and stationed himself in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, remaining mostly under the radar as he works to finish his upcoming albums. Kardashian West has traveled back and forth between Jackson Hole and Los Angeles to spend time with her husband — and it looks like she might be back in town for their anniversary. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of the couple’s eldest daughter overlooking a picturesque landscape.

“Kanye will be in Jackson Hole for several more weeks,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “Kim will travel back and forth to see him. She’s happy he’s focused on his music instead of going on social media rants.”

“Kanye seems great,” the source added. “He loves Jackson Hole. He thinks it’s the perfect place to create his music.”