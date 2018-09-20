Was Kanye West Set Off by Drake’s Diss on New Track with Khloe Kardashian’s Ex French Montana?

The feud between Kanye West and Drake is far from over!

On Thursday, French Montana, who famously dated Khloe Kardashian, released a new track titled “No Stylist” featuring Drake.

On it, the 31-year-old Canadian rapper savagely dissed West, 41. “I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me,” Drake said in reference to West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers.

Meanwhile, Montana refrained from talking poorly about West as he’s still close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan and even attended Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in August.

Shortly after the song was released, West hopped on Instagram in a rant about Drake and others he felt have disrespected him.

In his posts, West fired back at claims that his wife Kim Kardashian West hooked up with Drake in the past — a conversation that occurred on Complex’s Everyday Struggle between DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon on Sept. 3.

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife,” West angrily said.

“If someone brings my wife up, say, ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions — like nobody f—– my wife.”

West then turned his attention to Drake. “People making rumors or thinking you f—– my wife and you’re not saying nothing… that don’t sit well with my spirit,” West explained.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri. So when you’re like, ‘Ahhh I don’t know where it came,’ you too smart for that bro,” West continued in reference to speculation that Kardashian West, 37, is the “Kiki” named in Drake’s popular song “In My Feelings,” as she has long gone by that nickname.

“You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused,” he continued.

While it seems West is pretty shaken up, his rant is quite a shock considering he just apologized to Drake for his part in their beef over a week ago. But being that Drake’s lyric on “No Stylist” is a direct shot at the Chicago rapper, he may have had a change of heart.

“I understand where the confusion started,” West tweeted. “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place…”

“We were building a bond and working on music together,” West continued. “We spoke about doing ‘Lift Yourself’ together. I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it.”

West also addressed the attack on Drake by Pusha T on his latest album Daytona, produced by West, which called out Drake for allegedly using a ghost writer.

“Since we were building as friends and brothers, I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar.”

“There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

Following Pusha’s diss, Drake fired back and Pusha slammed the rapper again with an even more brutal drag that alleged Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake would later verify the longtime rumors on his album Scorpion.

“I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha,” West continued. “I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to [Wiz Khalifa] a few years earlier.”

“I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off,” West said in reference to Pusha’s now wife Virginia Williams, who Drake mentioned on his diss track.

“I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”