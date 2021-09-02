Kanye West Seemingly Hints at Cheating on Kim Kardashian 'After 2 Kids' in New Song 'Hurricane'

Kanye West's lyrics continue to raise eyebrows.

In his new song "Hurricane," which is featured on his recently-released tenth studio album Donda, the 44-year-old rapper seemingly hints that he had cheated on estranged wife Kim Kardashian West after welcoming their first two children together.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," he raps on the track.

A source tells PEOPLE that the lyrics are "in a way [Kanye's] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability."

A representative for West did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the lyrics, West also appears to reference the California mansion he once shared with Kardashian West, 40, that had been featured in an issue of Architectural Digest last year.

"Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," he raps. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Hurricane" isn't the only track on West's new album that seems to reference Kardashian West.

"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," he raps.

West and Kardashian West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. This February, Kardashian West filed for divorce from the artist after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

An insider recently told PEOPLE that though the SKIMS founder has been publicly supporting West at his listening parties, including appearing in a recreation of their 2014 wedding, she is still moving forward with the divorce.

"They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce," a source said of the former couple. "It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable."

The insider added that the pair's focus has shifted away from their personal issues to their children.

"The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids," the source said.