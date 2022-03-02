Kanye West Seemingly Confirms Romance with Chaney Jones in New Instagram Post

The two have previously been spotted out together in Miami as well as on the model's social media

Kanye West is seemingly going Instagram official with his latest flame!

The Donda rapper, 44, shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram on Tuesday that features a recent paparazzi photo with Chaney Jones and a caption that reads, "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo shows West with the 24-year-old model as they appear to go shopping.

In his own caption, West simply used a black heart emoji.

In addition to the heart on his own Instagram, West added a black heart emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room's post; and Jones wrote, "My love," alongside a black heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji.

Last Thursday, West was spotted shopping with Jones at Bal Harbour in Miami while he was in the area for a performance experience of his latest album, Donda 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' for Kim Kardashian

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The photo that the Grammy winner reposted on Tuesday showed the pair outfitted in slightly different clothing from when they were spotted last week.

On Monday, Jones showed West some more love on her own Instagram account, adding a photo to her Story with the music star along with a black heart emoji.

The pair sported all black in the snap, with Jones rocking a classic tank top and sunglasses, and West wearing a leather jacket. It was the same garb seen in the photo West reposted a day later.

The musician, who is currently embroiled in divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, has also recently been linked to Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.