Kanye West Says People Can 'Call Me Whatever Names They Want' After Latest Instagram Rant

Kanye West is back on Instagram.

The rapper, 45, reappeared on the platform Friday morning following a spate of since-deleted posts earlier this week. West had taken aim at numerous people and brands with a series of posts regarding his children, pornography, his fashion collaborations and his ex, Kim Kardashian.

"Here is the through line," he began. "Gap having meetings about me without me Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead me not having a say on where my children go to school."

He continued, "Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I won't back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."

West appeared to be referencing an image reading "I'm the kids father" captioned, "Imagine not having any say in where your kids go to school," followed by a text message purportedly exchanged with Kardashian, from whom he was declared legally single in March. The former couple share children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The reality star, 41, appeared to ask West to "please stop." The rapper responded, "No. We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say? Cause you half white?"

"I was driven crazy before," he wrote in another post. "I'm not going crazy no more ... I'm not the crazy one on here. I won't stop until I have a say on my kids no matter what it legally takes."

On Friday, West suggested the children attend two separate schools, each a few days a week. Kardashian did not appear to respond to the text message.

While many of Thursday's posts focused on his children's schooling, West also discussed other topics, including pornography and his addiction to it, Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, "my brothers" Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick — all of whom share children with one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters — and his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

In a second screenshot of his text conversation with Kardashian, West posted a note Kardashian passed along from Jenner reading, "Please tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

The same evening, West — who had previously slammed clothing company Gap on Instagram earlier in the week — also called out the outfitter directly along with Adidas, who markets his sneakers.

Gap and Adidas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for West did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.