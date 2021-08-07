On Thursday, the Kanye West held his second Donda listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which Kim Kardashian attended with their four kids

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is 'Still in Love With' Him in New Song Debuted at Donda Event

Kanye West is once again getting personal about his relationship with Kim Kardashian in his music.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, revealing a new song on his 10th studio album — seemingly titled "Lord I Need You" — which references the couple's ongoing divorce and the impact it's had on him.

He also debuted updated lyrics to the song "Love Unconditionally," which he initially previewed at the first listening event.

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

The track begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58, offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," his mother says on the track. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

At the first event, West rapped in the tune, "I'm losing my family." But according to CNN and Buzzfeed, West raps in the new lyrics, "I'm losing all my family / Darling, come back to me."

Other lyrics he previously debuted for the song include: "She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? / Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?"

kim-kanye-christmas-4 Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North | Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Despite introducing Donda before a sold-out crowd last month, West has continued to delay the release of the highly-anticipated LP — named after the Grammy winner's late mother — much to the dismay of his fans.

The forthcoming album was believed to be released on Friday, but it's yet to hit streaming services.

Donda is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

The album is also his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

"Kanye is in complete work mode right now," a source recently told PEOPLE of the artist, who has reportedly been living at the Mercedes Benz Stadium while he works on Donda. "He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed."

Ahead of the album's release, Kardashian has been flying her and West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad, according to the insider.