Kanye West Says It 'Hurts' His Feelings That People Think He's 'Crazy'

Kanye West is addressing being called "crazy."

During part two of his sit-down interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight that aired Friday, the controversial rapper, 45, said, "They keep on using the 'Oh he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that."

"It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?' "

West's latest remarks come after he received backlash for a concerning tweet he sent to Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie) after the fellow rapper criticized West's White Lives Matter t-shirt.

"Don't speak on me Lil Boosie speak to me," he tweeted in an all-caps message that has since been deleted but has been captured and shared on Twitter.

West added, "Come smack me or come shoot me. I'm the one that got bullied by the entire Black celebrity community. Now I'm back to shoot the school up."

West — along with ex Kim Kardashian — has been open about his journey with bipolar disorder.

In a 2019 cover story for Vogue, the Kardashians star, 41, said that her husband accepted that he is bipolar, though he opted out of treating the disorder with pharmaceuticals.

Kanye West. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is," she explained at the time, adding that the couple had reached a "pretty good place" in his mental health journey.

"It is an emotional process, for sure," she added. "Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

On part one of West's interview with Carlson, the "Stronger" rapper doubled down on his White Lives Matter apparel, which he debuted at his recent Yeezy Season 9 presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says People Can 'Call Me Whatever Names They Want' After Latest Instagram Rant

"I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," West explained of the creative choice.

He recounted his father Ray West's reaction to the shirt, which right-wing pundit Candace Owens also wore in a backstage photo with West.

"You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha,' " he recalled. "And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Candace Owens/Twitter

The Donda artist continued: "That [was] my favorite response. Cause ... people, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do."

"So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing," West said.