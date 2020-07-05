"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Kanye West tweeted

Kanye West Says 'I Am Running for President' as Elon Musk Says 'You Have My Full Support!'

Kanye West tweeted that he is "running for president" in 2020.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION," the rapper, 43, tweeted on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, retweeted his statement along with an American flag emoji.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk responded: "You have my full support!"

Musk's "support" comes after the two men were pictured together recently. "When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange," West tweeted on July 1.

In November 2019, West announced his plans to run for president in 2024.

Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, West said, "When I run for president in 2024" to laughter from the audience. "What y’all laughing at?" he said in response.

At the time, the father of four said that if he were elected president, he would "create so many jobs," adding, "I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!"

And in 2015 at the MTV Video Music Awards, West announced a 2020 presidential run after receiving the Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift.

Before announcing that he's "running for president" on Saturday, West publicly supported President Donald Trump.

Image zoom Shutterstock; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

In March, the Yeezy clothing designer spoke with WSJ. Magazine about his support for Trump, even telling the outlet how he does not follow politics and is not even registered to vote.

"I'm a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine? It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something," he told the outlet. "'This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.' "

West and Trump famously got together at the White House in October 2018 to ostensibly talk tax cuts, prison reform, mental health and racism. Months before, in a series of tweets in April 2018, West called the former Celebrity Apprentice host "my brother," writing, "You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

West reiterated his loyalty in another tweetstorm in January 2019. "One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m Black," he said. "We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a taxpayer. I am myself. God is with us."