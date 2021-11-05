"I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced," Kanye West said

Kanye West Says He Wants to 'Be Together' with Ex Kim Kardashian: 'She's Still My Wife'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kanye West says he's holding out hope for a reconciliation with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

While appearing as a guest on the Drink Champs podcast Thursday, the 44-year-old musician spoke about Kardashian West, 41, who filed for divorce from the rapper earlier this year, and how he hopes the pair can still make their relationship work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Referring to Kardashian West as his "wife" — " 'cause she's still my wife, ain't no paperwork" — at one point in the conversation, West then spoke about the reality star's Saturday Night Live hosting gig last month, where she joked that she divorced West because of his "personality."

"SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off," the "Stronger" rapper said. "And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced."

"That ain't no joke to me," West added. "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."

Kardashian West began dating West in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mother of four filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce," a source told PEOPLE last month. "She loves having Kanye's support though."

"They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now," the insider added. "It's all very beneficial for the kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner Looks Back on Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 2014 Wedding: 'Great Attention to Detail'

West's comments on the Drink Champs podcast come after Kardashian West was spotted spending time with SNL star Pete Davidson late last month.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the comedian, 27, held hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park as previously seen in exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE.

The pictures sparked rumors of a romance, and though a previous source said they are "just friends," another told PEOPLE that the two stars do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," the insider explained, adding that they're having "fun" together.