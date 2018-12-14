Kanye West Says Drake Is Threatening Him and His Family in Explosive Twitter Rant

The feud between Kanye West and Drake is far from over.

On Thursday, just hours after Kanye, 41, appeared to settle their beef, the Chicago rapper hopped back on Twitter with over 80 tweets, claiming Drake, 32 “called trying to threatened [sic] me.”

“So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect— So cut the tough talk,” Kanye continued.

Kanye tried to back up his claims of Drake being a threat by bringing up a violent incident involving fans and fellow rapper, Pusha T.

“The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition,” Kanye said alleging that Drake is behind the disturbance at Pusha’s Toronto concert in November. During Pusha’s performance, some irate audience members rushed the stage and splashed him with liquid.

The concertgoers were immediately and violently pushed back, ending with a victim in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

Drake and Kanye have been feuding ever since Drake’s longtime rival Pusha, 41, released the song “Infrared” in May off of his album Daytona, which West produced. In the song, Pusha calls out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

Drake and Kanye West Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A war of words ensued after the song’s release, with Drake and Pusha exchanging social media insults and diss tracks — the most scathing of which was Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon.” Among his attacks were rhymes mocking Drake’s newfound anger, supposed habit of walking away from relationships, his mother (by name), and one set of lyrics that exposed the fact that Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux (Drake would later verify the longtime rumors on Scorpion).

While Drake and Kanye’s feud seems to have transpired in recent months, Kanye is now saying otherwise.

“Since the pool line he’s been tryin to poke at me and f—- with me,” Kanye tweeted in reference to Drake’s lyric from “Summer Sixteen,” in which he raps “Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye/ And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying.”

Kanye West/Twitter

Kanye also says he took offense to Drake’s Yeezy diss on his joint track with French Montana “No Stylist.”

“Don’t ever speak on 350s,” Kanye tweeted.

RELATED: Pusha T Denies Learning About Drake’s Son from Kanye West: ‘Didn’t Happen Like T

The outspoken rapper then went on to claim that Drake also targets people suffering from mental illness.

“When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots,” Kanye wrote about Kid Cudi who recently opened about his battle with mental illness during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

“If I’m bipolar this kind of sh– can get me ramped,” Kanye continued. “You pick on people with mental health issues.”

Kanye West/Twitter

Kanye West/Twitter

Kanye West/Twitter

Kanye even went as far as saying Drake wouldn’t even be where he is today without him.

“I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him,” Kanye wrote. “There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat.”

“I’m your oxygen,” Kanye continued.

“You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo,” Kanye tweeted.

The rapper then questioned why Drake has spoken to his wife Kim Kardashian‘s mom Kris Jenner, and not him.

“How you gone text Kriss [sic] but not speak to me,” Kanye wrote.

Kanye West/Twitter

Kanye also managed to call out Travis Scott, who is dating Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. “How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that,” Kanye wrote seemingly referring to “Sicko Mode” on Travis’ latest album Astroworld.

“Trav is my family and let this met throw sneak disses at me for clout,” Kanye added.

“Please take the devil up put you bro,” Kanye continued.

“Trust god bro God sees all Stop the act Cut the program,” Kanye continued. “Never threatened [sic] north and saint and Chicago’s daddy bro,” Kanye said of his three kids.

RELATED: Drake Opens Up About Feud with ‘Manipulative’ Kanye West: ‘This Guy’s Trolling Me’

“Leave me and my family alone bro.”

Kanye briefly professed his love for Drake writing, “I’m Ye bro Remember that I love you I would never intentionally hurt you That’s what I’ve been saying to you.”

“I will never put negative energy into a song,” Kanye continued.

“Only positive energy.”

However, he did not end of a positive note, once again accusing Drake of threatening his wife and his children North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 10 months.

“You threatened the safety of me and my family,” Kanye tweeted, “You tried to hurt my pockets.”

Drake has not addressed Kanye’s accusations and a representative for the rapper declined to comment on the tweets.