Kanye West revealed his tenth studio album DONDA during a listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Kanye West and JAY-Z Reunite on DONDA: 'This Might Be the Return of the Throne'

Kanye West is back with new music.

The rapper, 44, debuted his tenth studio album DONDA during a listening event — which was livestreamed on Apple Music — at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night before its anticipated release.

DONDA, which is named after West's late mother Donda West, who died at 58 in 2007 following plastic surgery complications, was reportedly previewed to close friends in Las Vegas last weekend. It originally had a release date of July 24, 2020.

The album features a surprise collaboration with JAY-Z — the rappers' first time on a track together since teaming up for Drake's 2016 hit "Pop Style." The two have seemingly made amends after years of feuding, with JAY-Z, 51, apparently recording his verse just hours before the listening event, according to a tweet from Young Guru.

"HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm," the record producer tweeted Thursday.

"This might be the return of the Throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus," JAY-Z raps on the song of the reunion, referring to their 2011 joint album Watch the Throne.

West's latest album also features collaborations with Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

Kanye West Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images

DONDA marks West's first album since ex Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February after six years of marriage, which he alludes to in a song titled "Losing My Family." It is also his first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

Showing support for her ex amid their ongoing divorce, the reality star attended the listening party with their four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

Ahead of the big event, West posted a photo of himself before an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"TODAY'S THE DAY," he captioned the Instagram snap Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the artist returned to the platform to share a gallery of photos of gold chain necklaces featuring the names of his four kids.

West also posted the new Beats ad that stars sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and includes a snippet of his new song "No Child Left Behind." The tagline reads "Love Your Truth" and also revealed details about the DONDA listening event.

Since his split from Kardashian, 40, the rapper has been spending time with model Irina Shayk. In June, the pair were spotted together celebrating West's birthday in France.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE West had "started pursuing [Irina] a few weeks ago" and that they had also spent time together in New York City, where she lives.

Last week, following reports that they were cooling off, a source told PEOPLE that West and Shayk, 35, are "very much still dating."